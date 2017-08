Roger Goodell is close to a new five-year contract to remain as the NFL’s commissioner, according to multiple reports.

The deal would keep him through the 2024 season. Goodell’s contract expires in 2019, so the extension would reportedly kick in once his current one expires.

Reporting today in @sbjsbd NFL close to extending @nflcommish contract for another 5 years thru ‘24. Goodell’s current contract ends in ‘19 — daniel kaplan (@dkaplanSBJ) August 21, 2017

New @nflcommish contract similar 2 old 1 in few mil base salary w/ bonus tbd by comp owners. Total package exceeded 35 mil annually in past — daniel kaplan (@dkaplanSBJ) August 21, 2017

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, however, reported Goodell and the owners still have some “issues to work out” before a deal gets done.

Talks for Roger Goodell’s new deal have not progressed as some thought, per source. Deal likely to get done, but still issues to work out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2017