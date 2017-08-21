MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The administration of Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott says it’s been notified that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service intends to close the state’s regional EB-5 center following alleged fraud at Jay Peak involving the investor program.

The owner and president of Jay Peak were accused by the state and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of massive fraud involving foreign investors’ money.

Scott says he directed the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation to review the center’s operations in July.

In the report, the commissioner and commerce secretary concluded that the state now has stronger regulatory, compliance and oversight measures in place after taking corrective actions in 2014. But it recommends winding down the center, and says the function is best performed by a private entity.