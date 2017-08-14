Border Patrol agents rescued 60 illegal immigrants this weekend who were stuffed inside a refrigerated truck trailer — kept at 49 degrees — carrying broccoli, in the latest instance of a shocking smuggling attempt.

Agents in Texas nabbed the truck at a checkpoint after a dog alerted on it.

They found the migrants lying on pallets of broccoli covered with “a thin sheet of ice.” The migrants were offered medical assistance, but all of them declined.

The driver, a Guatemalan, was arrested for alien smuggling.

“Criminal activity like this will also lead to serious consequences for truck drivers who engage in smuggling,” said RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Manuel Padilla Jr.

The 60 migrants included 22 Guatemalans, 17 Mexicans, 13 Salvadorans and eight Hondurans — each of the four countries that make up the bulk of illegal immigration across the border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a photo showing a thermometer gun reading of 49 degrees inside the trailer.

It’s the latest in what’s become a series of high-profile mass-smuggling incidents.

Last month a trailer packed with as many as 200 illegal immigrants was found in San Antonio. Ten of those migrants died during their rough journey, which saw them kept in a nearly-sealed trailer where they struggled for breath. They took turns pressing their faces to holes in the trailer, migrants told authorities.

The driver of that truck was indicted last week on smuggling charges that could carry the death penalty.