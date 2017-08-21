SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Sophomore Tyler Huntley will be Utah’s starting quarterback after beating out senior returning starter Troy Williams.

The decision to start Huntley was a bit of a surprise since Williams started all 13 games last season and was voted an offensive captain last week. Williams threw for 2,757 yards and 15 touchdowns with eight interceptions last season.

Huntley is a sophomore from Dania, Florida, who was named the 2015 Florida Gatorade Football Player of the Year. Coaches praised him throughout camp for his playmaking. He played in four games last year, passing for 60 yards and running for 15 with a touchdown.

The Utes have installed a pass-first offense under new coordinator Troy Taylor in an attempt to improve a passing game that has struggled since Utah joined the Pac-12 in 2011.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org/poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25