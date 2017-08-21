HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The Latest on the killing of a woman who became an anti-violence activist after her sister was killed (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

A Connecticut woman who became an anti-violence activist after her sister’s killing four years ago and who was found dead with her 9-year-old daughter last week is being remembered as “a wonderful human being.”

An uncle of Chaquinequea (chah-kwin-EE’-kwah) Brodie calls the killings “a very senseless act.”

Clarence Brodie says the family is going to “miss her dearly” and is “waiting for justice.”

Authorities allege both women were killed by their boyfriends.

Chaquinequea Brodie’s 2-year-old daughter was found physically uninjured at her Waterbury apartment complex.

Police say they were called to a disturbance there. They say callers reported a toddler was in the parking lot screaming and “blood was everywhere.”

___

2:10 p.m.

A Connecticut woman who was found slain along with her 9-year-old daughter last week had become an anti-domestic violence activist after her sister was killed four years ago. Authorities say both women were killed by their boyfriends.

Twenty-nine-year-old Chaquinequea Brodie and her daughter were found dead Friday in their Waterbury apartment. Brodie’s 2-year-old daughter was in the apartment and not physically injured.

Brodie’s boyfriend, Anthony Rutherford, was arraigned on murder and other charges Monday in Waterbury Superior Court. A judge set his bail at $5.25 million.

Brodie’s sister was Alyssiah Wiley, an Eastern Connecticut State University student whose body was found in Trumbull in 2013. Wiley’s boyfriend, Jermaine Richards, is facing a third trial on a murder charge, after the first two ended with deadlocked juries.