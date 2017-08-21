PHOENIX (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump’s rally in Phoenix on Tuesday (all times local):

1 p.m.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s spokesman says he will not attend a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center with President Donald Trump.

Monday’s announcement from spokesman Daniel Scarpinato came after the governor’s office refused for days to say whether he would join his fellow Republican on stage.

Ducey will instead meet the president when Air Force One lands at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Tuesday afternoon. Scarpinato said in a statement that he’s focused on working with law enforcement to ensure a safe event in downtown Phoenix for all involved.

The purpose of Trump’s visit to a city where he held numerous rallies during his campaign hasn’t been announced. There is speculation that he may announce a pardon of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio or an endorsement of Kelli Ward in her primary campaign to unseat Sen. Jeff Flake.

___

12:28 p.m.

Rep. Andy Biggs has joined two other Republicans on Arizona’s congressional delegation in supporting a pardon for former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

President Donald Trump has said he’s considering a pardon of Arpaio’s conviction for disobeying a court order to stop his immigration patrols.

Like Republican Reps. Paul Gosar and Trent Franks, Biggs described the case against Arpaio as a political prosecution and supports a pardon.

Three Democrats on Arizona’s nine-member delegation oppose a pardon.

The fourth Democrat said Arpaio should be held accountable for his actions.

Sen. Jeff Flake told reporters that he’d prefer to let the Arpaio case run its course.

Other top Arizona Republicans - Gov. Doug Ducey, Sen. John McCain and Reps. Martha McSally and David Schweikert - haven’t publicly revealed whether they support an Arpaio pardon.

10:19 a.m.

Organizers of a protest against President Donald Trump as he visits Phoenix on Tuesday say they’re expecting several outside groups to join.

Carlos Garcia of Puente Arizona says protesters will meet Tuesday around 4 p.m. and march from a downtown park to the Phoenix Convention Center, where Trump is scheduled to hold a rally at 7 p.m.

Garcia says he is encouraging all protesters to be peaceful and said he expects a large police presence, including the Secret Service.

Immigrant rights activists have protested Trump’s several Arizona visits, at one point blocking a major road that led to a rally he held in Fountain Hills, a Phoenix suburb.

The groups oppose Trump pardoning former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of misdemeanor contempt-of-court this year. Trump told Fox News he was seriously considering a pardon.