The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2016 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2016 final ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (52) 14-1 1513 2 2. Ohio St. (3) 11-2 1414 6 3. Florida St. (4) 10-3 1396 8 4. Southern Cal (2) 10-3 1325 3 5. Clemson 14-1 1201 1 6. Penn St. 11-3 1196 7 7. Oklahoma 11-2 1170 5 8. Washington 12-2 1150 4 9. Wisconsin 11-3 926 9 10. Oklahoma St. 10-3 889 11 11. Michigan 10-3 881 10 12. Auburn 8-5 880 24 13. LSU 8-4 784 13 14. Stanford 10-3 695 12 15. Georgia 8-5 690 - 16. Louisville 9-4 629 21 17. Florida 9-4 624 14 18. Miami 9-4 492 20 19. South Florida 11-2 327 19 20. Kansas St. 9-4 317 - 21. Virginia Tech 10-4 240 16 22. West Virginia 10-3 207 18 23. Texas 5-7 173 - 24. Washington St. 8-5 133 - 25. Tennessee 9-4 114 22

Others receiving votes: TCU 98, Utah 85, Notre Dame 65, Boise St. 37, NC State 26, Northwestern 25, Pittsburgh 23, Oregon 21, Houston 19, Colorado 18, UCLA 9, San Diego St. 9, BYU 5, Appalachian St. 4, Nebraska 4, Tulsa 4, Kentucky 3, Texas A&M; 3, Michigan St. 1.