By The Associated Press - Associated Press - Monday, August 21, 2017

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2016 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2016 final ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alabama (52)14-115132
2. Ohio St. (3)11-214146
3. Florida St. (4)10-313968
4. Southern Cal (2)10-313253
5. Clemson14-112011
6. Penn St.11-311967
7. Oklahoma11-211705
8. Washington12-211504
9. Wisconsin11-39269
10. Oklahoma St.10-388911
11. Michigan10-388110
12. Auburn8-588024
13. LSU8-478413
14. Stanford10-369512
15. Georgia8-5690-
16. Louisville9-462921
17. Florida9-462414
18. Miami9-449220
19. South Florida11-232719
20. Kansas St.9-4317-
21. Virginia Tech10-424016
22. West Virginia10-320718
23. Texas5-7173-
24. Washington St.8-5133-
25. Tennessee9-411422

Others receiving votes: TCU 98, Utah 85, Notre Dame 65, Boise St. 37, NC State 26, Northwestern 25, Pittsburgh 23, Oregon 21, Houston 19, Colorado 18, UCLA 9, San Diego St. 9, BYU 5, Appalachian St. 4, Nebraska 4, Tulsa 4, Kentucky 3, Texas A&M; 3, Michigan St. 1.

