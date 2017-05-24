NEW YORK (AP) - A 14-year-old freshman boy collapsed during football practice Tuesday morning and later died at a hospital, police and school officials said.

Emergency crews got a call around 9:30 a.m. saying the boy had apparently gone into cardiac arrest at Mount Saint Michaels Academy, fire officials said. He was immediately treated on campus then transported to a hospital, where he later died.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, as well as coaches, the team and our student-athletes,” school officials said in a statement.

The boy’s name was not immediately released, and his cause of death was not yet known, the school said. A heat advisory was issued for the city, but didn’t go into effect until noon.

The Catholic, all-boys prep school is in the northern part of the Bronx. There are more than 800 students.

According to the school’s website, it has a grass football field and stands that seat up to 3,000 people. The natural field helps tamp down high heat levels, according to the website, which can reduce likelihood of heat stroke and fatigue.

The football season begins in September, but practice had been ongoing for weeks.

At least four other boys around the country have died during practice in the past two months. On Aug. 10, 16-year-old Joshua Mileto died performing a drill used by the U.S. Navy SEALs for conditioning. He was carrying a log with his teammates when it struck him in the head at Sachem East High School on New York’s Long Island.

On Aug. 2, a Mississippi high school player was found unresponsive at his home after practice and later died. A 16-year-old suffered heat stroke in Fort Myers, Florida, and later died on July 12, and an incoming freshman in Grand Ledge, Michigan, collapsed during a workout and died July 25.