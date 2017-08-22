KATY, Texas (AP) - A Houston-area school district will hold its first game next week in its new $72 million football stadium, believed to be the most expensive high school stadium ever built.

The 12,000-seat stadium in Katy will be the home field for eight high schools in the district. Soccer will be played there, too.

Katy voters in 2014 approved the construction as part of a whopping $748 million bond that will pay for new schools for a district of 74,000 students that’s growing at a rate of 2,000 students a year.

About $58 million was initially set aside for the stadium but rising costs pushed the price tag upward.

The Dallas suburb of McKinney is beginning construction of its own football stadium, at an estimated cost of $70 million.