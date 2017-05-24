The Army-Navy football game will be played in Philadelphia four times from 2018-2022, returning to its most frequent host city.

The academies held a news conference Tuesday at Philadelphia’s City Hall to announce the site of the 2018, ‘19, ‘20 and ‘22 Army-Navy games. The Cadets and Midshipmen will play at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

A news conference was planned by Army, Navy and game sponsor USAA for later Tuesday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The home of the New York Giants and New York Jets is expected to host the 2021 Army-Navy game.

Army-Navy already is scheduled this season for Philadelphia, where the rivals have met 86 times.

The 2021 Army-Navy game would be the fifth played in East Rutherford.

