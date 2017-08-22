SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) - An attorney says prosecutors will drop charges against a Virginia state lawmaker that allege he harmed his stepson.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that a trial was scheduled to begin Wednesday for Del. Rick Morris.

The 48-year-old was accused of harming his stepson at home last year. Charges filed against him included two felony counts of child cruelty and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery.

His attorney, Nicole Belote, said the decision to drop the charges was confirmed Monday in a conference call between her, her client, the prosecutor and the judge. Prosecutor Kevin Kulp did not immediately return a call from the Pilot seeking comment.

Morris is a Republican who represents southeastern Virginia.