An Idaho state representative who argued it’s “plausible” that the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, was a setup said Monday that he’s doubling down on the controversial claim after donors promised to support him through the backlash.

“At first, I felt genuinely bad that maybe I had offended somebody,” state Rep. Bryan Zollinger, a Republican, told the Post Register in an interview Monday. “Since then, the amazing amount of hate and the despicable things that have been said about myself, my wife, my kids, I’ve doubled down.”

Mr. Zollinger on Friday shared an article on Facebook by American Thinker, titled, “Charlottesville and Its Aftermath: What if It Was a Setup?,” which suggested that the violence in Charlottesville was orchestrated to make President Trump look like a racist.

The article said, without evidence, that former President Barack Obama, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer, and billionaire investor George Soros could somehow be connected in planning and orchestrating the clashes in Charlottesville, which turned deadly on Aug. 12 after a reported Nazi sympathizer purposely rammed his car into a group of counterprotesters, killing one and injuring 19 others.

“The ridiculous campaign by virtually every media outlet, every Democrat and far too many squishy Republicans to label Trump some kind of racist and Nazi sympathizer is beginning to have the stink of an orchestrated smear,” American Thinker’s Patricia McCarthy wrote. “The conflagration in Charlottesville is beginning to feel like a set-up, perhaps weeks or months in the planning.”

Mr. Zollinger, in a follow-up comment on his post, said the conspiracy theory could be true.

“I’m not saying it is true, but I am suggesting that it is completely plausible,” he said, adding that “many of the protesters were Soros-funded.”

Mr. Zollinger said he appreciated that there’s “someone out there asking people to think for themselves and use some logic and reason rather than spout what the media, also known as the communications branch of the Democratic Party, is selling.”

In his interview with the Post Register, Mr. Zollinger said he stands by his comments.

“[Mr. Obama] was a community organizer before he was the president of the United States,” he said. “… I still do think it’s plausible.”

Mr. Zollinger cited video footage featuring a Charlottesville police officer saying police were ordered to stand down — a video the Post Register said doesn’t exist.

“There is, in fact, no video recording of a Charlottesville officer saying police were told to stand down, though several videos have been posted which aim to give that impression,” the newspaper said.

Mr. Zollinger described his Facebook post as “innocuous” and “thought-provoking.”

“There was no ill intention behind the post,” he told the Post Register. “There was no ill will.”

Mr. Zollinger said at least five donors have offered to contribute to his re-election campaign every time he receives a mention on social media. He appeared to revel in the increased attention in a Facebook post Monday.

“I’m thankful today for the Idaho media and their coverage of an innocuous FB post I shared last Friday,” he wrote. “The coverage has been amazing, the outpouring of support from friends and fellow Idaho Falls residents has been very positive. I have several donors pledging $ for every Twitter hit, FB comment and email. Anyone else want to pledge? Let me know. Thank you Indivisible. Campaign financing at its best. #3rdbagofpopcorn #greatcampaignfundraising.”

On Twitter, Mr. Zollinger tweeted dollar signs to users who criticized him.

$ — Bryan Zollinger (@Bizziness) August 21, 2017

$ — Bryan Zollinger (@Bizziness) August 21, 2017