JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) - East Tennessee State has announced that Scott Carter will take over for Richard Sander as athletic director next month.

Carter is a former ETSU football player who has worked at his alma mater’s athletic department since 2014, most recently as senior associate athletic director and chief operating officer.

Sander has been ETSU’s athletic director for the last four years. He plans to remain at ETSU as executive director of the Global Sport Leadership doctoral program within the School of Graduate Studies.

Carter played fullback for ETSU from 1998-2002 and was a team captain. He spent 10 years working in Tennessee’s athletic department before returning to ETSU in 2014.

His responsibilities at ETSU have included the construction of a new stadium on campus for the football program that relaunched in 2015.