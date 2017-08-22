PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The city clerk of Maine’s largest city says she’s sorry for giving the wrong deadline for petition submissions to activists pursuing a pair of citizen initiatives.

Katherine Jones’ mistake nearly halted efforts by the Portland activists to adopt a rent stabilization ordinance and give residents more leverage in rezoning decisions.

The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2vaSlU3) says Jones apologized on Monday. But her error appears to have been canceled out by another mistake by the city.

A city attorney found that an ordinance requiring a 90-day pre-election public hearing was not enacted legally. The City Council must now hold a hearing by Sept. 6 for the housing measures to be able to make it to the November ballot. The council voted on Monday to do that.