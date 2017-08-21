YUMA, Arizona — President Trump won’t pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio at a rally in Phoenix Tuesday night, the White House said as Mr. Trump was en route to Arizona.

“There will be no discussion of that today at any point, and no action will be taken on that front at any point today,” press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

The president had stoked speculation when he told Fox News earlier this month that he was “seriously considering” a pardon for the former lawman, who was convicted of criminal contempt of court for violating a judge’s order halting traffic sweeps targeting illegal immigrants.

Arpaio-backers had said the Phoenix rally would be the perfect time for Mr. Trump to issue a pardon, though the former sheriff’s lawyers haven’t requested one yet.

Mr. Arpaio is still awaiting sentencing. His lawyers have asked the court to toss out his conviction or give him a new trial — and are also vowing an appeal.

