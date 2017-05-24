ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - A judge has denied a request for a new trial or acquittal for a former Vermont lawmaker convicted of setting up his tenant to have sex with one of his acquaintances.

Sixty-five-year-old Norman McAllister of Highgate Center was convicted in July of one misdemeanor count of prohibited acts. His attorney filed paperwork arguing that the court was wrong to deny a pre-trial motion to dismiss the case. Attorney Bob Katims said he wasn’t able to adequately prepare for trial because the state failed to immediately disclose evidence about a domestic assault case involving the woman.

The judge on Monday denied the request.

The Burlington Free Press reports h(ttp://bfpne.ws/2vW4P4J ) Katims said Tuesday that the defense plans to file an appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court after McAllister’s sentencing.

This story has been corrected to show the judge denied the request on Monday, not Tuesday.

