FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - New York Jets running back Matt Forte practiced fully for the first time in more than three weeks and says there’s “no doubt” he’ll be ready to play in the regular-season opener.

Forte has been sidelined since July 31 with a hamstring injury that limited him to only individual drills the last several days.

The Jets’ projected starter at running back ran without any issues in practice Tuesday.

Forte says he would like to play in the preseason game against the Giants on Saturday night, calling it his “goal.” Typically, starting players see significant playing time in the third preseason game and then sit out the fourth. So, the matchup against the Giants could be Forte’s last chance to see game action until the opener on Sept. 10 at Buffalo.

