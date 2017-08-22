The deadly collision involving the USS John S. McCain has cost the 7th Fleet commander his post.

According to Fox News, the Navy will relieve Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin of his command of the Pacific-based fleet over its fourth major mishap this year.

U.S. officials confirm the commander of the Navy’s 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.

One official told the Associated Press Wednesday that Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin was being removed due to the leadership’s loss of confidence in his ability to command. The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the decision.

At least seventeen sailors have been killed in the four collisions, the latest happening Monday morning local time between the USS John McCain and an oil tanker near Singapore. Ten sailors are still missing two days after the collision, and the Navy reportedly has found some remains though no official casualty count has been released.

• This report is based in part on wires reports