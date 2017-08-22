NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A pool of prospective jurors is set to assemble in Newark to start the final selection process for next month’s corruption trial of Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez.

Questioning of jurors by attorneys begins Tuesday. A panel of 12 jurors and four alternates could be seated by the end of the week.

Menendez was charged in 2015 with accepting gifts and campaign donations from a Florida eye doctor in exchange for using his position in Congress to lobby for the man’s business interests.

The doctor, Salomon Melgen, is a co-defendant in the case.

Menendez and Melgen have argued in court papers that the gifts and donations were innocent and that there was no bribery agreement. Menendez also claims his actions were legitimate legislative duties.