Justin Tucker is regarded as the best kicker in the NFL. He was one of the main sources of the Baltimore Ravens’ offense last season and he has made 89.8 percent of his field goal attempts.

Despite the accuracy, Tucker’s longest-ever make is 61 yards. The NFL record is 64.

Tucker, though, is confident he can hit a 79-yard field goal.

“I know because I’ve done it,” he told The Ringer.

“Here’s the thing: As soon as I tell anyone I can hit from 74, 75, 80, I’m not saying it to blow smoke; I’m saying it because I can do it,” Tucker said. “I’ve hit from 79 in practice, my best guess is I can hit an 84-yarder in Denver.”

This needs to happen.