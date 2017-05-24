CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) - Malik Rosier’s only previous start for Miami was out of necessity. This time, he earned the job.

Rosier was announced Tuesday as No. 18 Miami’s new starting quarterback, winning the right to take over for record-setting three-year starter Brad Kaaya under center for the Hurricanes. He beat Evan Shirreffs and N’Kosi Perry for the job, and threw for team-highs of 441 yards and five touchdowns in Miami’s two camp scrimmages.

Miami opens the season at home on Sept. 2 against Bethune-Cookman.

“The optimism is high,” wide receiver Braxton Berrios said earlier in camp. “We know that whoever it is, we are going to be fine. We are going to have a plan and we are going to go about our business as usual.”

Rosier has passed for 370 yards at Miami, most of those coming in his only start - Oct. 31, 2015, at Duke, where his 20-for-29, 272-yard, two-touchdown showing was completely overshadowed by the eight-lateral kickoff return for a game-winning touchdown that the Hurricanes pulled off as time expired. Rosier got the start that night because Kaaya was sidelined by a concussion.

Rosier barely played last season, completing two of his four passes.

He was a two-sport athlete at Miami. He batted .294 in 14 games with the Hurricanes’ baseball team in 2015, with a home run and three RBIs. He decided to concentrate on football after that season.

Kaaya passed for a school-record 9,968 yards in his three seasons, and skipped his senior year with the Hurricanes to head to the NFL. Even with the uncertainty at quarterback, Miami was still picked as the preseason favorite in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division.

Miami ended last season on a five-game winning streak, tied for the seventh-longest active streak among FBS teams.