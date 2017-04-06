The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched two month-long digital ad buys Tuesday in what’s shaping up to be two of the most competitive races next year.

The Facebook ads are set to appear in North Dakota and Nevada, two states where Republicans are playing offense and defense, respectively.

In North Dakota, Republicans are hoping to unseat vulnerable Democrat Heidi Heitkamp by painting her as a hinderance on President Trump’s agenda.

The ad will direct voters to sign a petition telling Ms. Heitkamp to represent the people of her state rather than special interests. Ms. Heitkamp narrowly won North Dakota in 2012 and Republicans are hoping to use her anti-Trump stance against her in a state where the president took 63 percent of the vote.

Out West, however, Republicans are playing defense and using a reliable strategy to sink Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen, who announced her plans to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller earlier this year. The new ad ties Ms. Rosen to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. This ad also directs voters to a similar petition urging Ms. Rosen to represent Nevadans.

“Jacky Rosen’s record shows she’s nothing but a rubber stamp for Nancy Pelosi’s out-of-touch agenda,” said NRSC Spokesman Michael McAdams. “The last thing hardworking Nevadans want is Nancy Pelosi’s puppet representing them.”