New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. told reporters he was “pretty concerned” after suffering a sprained ankle Monday against the Cleveland Browns, but added he thinks he’ll be alright.

He said he doesn’t know if he’ll be ready for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

“It’s up to coach,” Beckham said. “Coach and the training staff and just see what we do. Where we go from here, I don’t necessarily know but, go in there tomorrow and we’ll get a look at it.”

WATCH: @OBJ_3 with the latest on his injury pic.twitter.com/YCxGm7ySnd — New York Giants (@Giants) August 22, 2017

At first glance, the injury looked a lot worse than just a sprained ankle. Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun came flying in low and Beckham’s knee bent awkwardly. He was seen limping off and later agonizing in pain outside the locker room.

Beckham was also evaluated — and cleared — for a concussion. Beckham also said after he didn’t think the play was dirty.