NEW YORK (AP) - A prosecutor says the federal government has closed its criminal investigation into the police shooting death of an emotionally disturbed immigrant.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim in Manhattan said there was insufficient evidence to pursue charges in the fatal shooting of Mohamed Bah.

Bah was killed in an encounter with New York City police officers on Sept. 25, 2012.

The prosecutor said in a statement that he informed Bah’s family Tuesday. He said neither accident, mistake, fear, negligence, nor bad judgment are sufficient grounds to establish a federal criminal civil rights violation.

A Manhattan grand jury in November 2013 voted against bringing criminal charges against any officers.

Bah, a college student studying finance, was shot eight times in his home by officers.

Bah was a 28-year-old Guinean immigrant.