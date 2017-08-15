Democrat Ralph Northam has a seven percentage point lead over Republican Ed Gillespie in the Virginia gubernatorial race, according to a new survey that also shows that close to six in ten voters disapprove of President Trump and are unhappy with the federal government.

Democrats are hoping that Mr. Trump becomes a drag for Mr. Gillespie, and the Roanoke College Poll, conducted by The Institute for Policy and Opinion Research, found that five percent of voters view the race as a referendum on the president, while 43 percent see it as a contest on the future of Virginia and 45 percent see it as a little of both.

The survey shows that among likely voters Mr. Northam, the state’s lieutenant governor, holds a 43 percent to 36 percent edge over Mr. Gillespie, a former adviser to President George W. Bush and ex-chairman of the Republican National Committee.

Meanwhile, 17 percent of the respondents remained up for grabs.

It also found that 57 percent disapproved of Mr. Trump’s job performance, compared to 28 percent who approve.

Fifty eight percent said they were dissatisfied with the federal government.