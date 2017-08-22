AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine Republican state Sen. Andre Cushing is facing ethics violations in part for failing to report short-term loans from his political action committee to a family business.

Ethics commission staffers are recommending a fine of $11,000 to $16,500 over such missing information on 11 campaign finance reports filed between 2014 to 2016 by Cushing’s campaign and leadership PAC.

In a memo, staff said Cushing never reported short-term loans from his Respect Maine PAC to New England Forest Products.

Cushing told The Portland Press Herald he didn’t plan to contest the ethics staff’s findings.

The state ethics commission is set to consider the fine at an Aug. 30 meeting.

Commission staff said they reduced the $105,000 maximum penalty because omitted details didn’t give Cushing or others an unfair advantage.