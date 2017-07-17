The Senate Leadership Fund released an ad Tuesday blasting Arizona businesswoman Kelli Ward for “crazy ideas.”

The pro-GOP group blasted Ms. Ward, who announced her plans to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, for promoting a conspiracy theory that so-called “chemtrails” left by aircrafts in the sky actually consist of biological agents intentionally left for unknown purposes.

“Chemtrail Kelli wasted your tax dollars for a town hall on chemtrail conspiracy theories,” the narrator says. “Chemtrail-Kelli has got her head in the clouds, with crazy ideas.”

The ad also slams Ms. Ward for claiming Sen. John McCain, Arizona Republican, helped the rise of the Islamic State, also known as ISIS.

“She bizarrely blamed John McCain for ISIS, yet dangerously calls for restraint in fighting them,” the narrator says.

Ms. Ward unsuccessfully challenged Mr. McCain in the last cycle’s primary as well, claiming he wasn’t conservative enough for Arizona.