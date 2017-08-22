The Senate Health Committee will hold a pair of hearings on patching up Obamacare’s wobbly markets as soon as Congress returns in September from the summer recess, its Republican chairman and ranking Democrat announced Tuesday.

Chairman Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Sen. Patty Murray of Washington said they’ve invited state insurance commissioners and governors — “those closest to the problem” — to testify a few days after Labor Day, on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7.

The senators are pushing for legislation that props up Obamacare’s markets, which failed to attract young and healthy people in the early rounds, in part by funding critical “cost-sharing” reimbursements that President Trump has threatened to withhold from insurers.

Many consumers will face dwindling choices and double-digit premiums increases in the web-based marketplace set up under the 2010 Affordable Care Act once open enrollment kicks off in November. Though many consumers are shielded by taxpayer-funded subsidies that absorb their rising costs, people who do not qualify for the income-based assistance must pay full freight.

Mr. Alexander said Congress must protect the roughly 18 million Americans, including 350,000 in his state, who buy insurance on their own, after congressional Republicans failed to rally around a bill that would have repealed Obamacare and provided a stable transition period toward a replacement.

“My goal by the end of September is to give them peace of mind that they will be able to buy insurance at a reasonable price for the year 2018,” Mr. Alexander said. “While there are a number of issues with the American health care system, if your house is on fire, you want to put out the fire, and the fire in this case is in the individual health insurance market.”

The White House and leading Republicans say they haven’t given up on repealing Obamacare, though Senate Majority Mitch McConnell recently said the path forward is “somewhat murky” after three of his GOP troops joined Democrats in voting down a “skinny repeal” bill that would have prolonged negotiations with the House.

Ms. Murray said it’s time to move on, starting with bipartisan patches for Obamacare’s sore spots.

“It is clearer than ever that the path to continue making health care work better for patients and families isn’t through partisanship or backroom deals,” she said. “It is through working across the aisle, transparency, and coming together to find common ground where we can.”