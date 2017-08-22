Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s wife called out a commenter on her Instagram account Monday for sending a “passive aggressive” message on a recent day trip she and her husband took.

In the now-deleted post, Louise Linton, an actress Mr. Mnuchin married in June, called out the commenter who accused Ms. Linton and Mr. Mnuchin of using taxpayer money to fund a personal trip.

Ms. Linton had posted a photo of her and her husband deplaning a government airplane, which Mr. Mnuchin is required to use for official trips.

Ms. Linton captioned the photo, “Great #daytrip to #Kentucky! #nicest #people #beautiful #countryside #rolandmouret pants #tomford sunnies, #hermesscarf #valentinorockstudheels #valentino #usa”

“Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #deplorable” wrote the commenter known as “Jenni M.”

Ms. Linton responded back, however, in a lengthy post saying she and her husband “paid more taxes” for the trip than this user did.

@Jennimiller29 cute!….Aw!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable! Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol. Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country? I’m pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day “trip” than you did. Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you’d be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours. You’re adorably out of touch. Thanks for the passive aggressive nasty comment. Your kids look very cute. Your life looks cute. I know you’re mad but deep down you’re really nice and so am I. Sending me passive aggressive Instagram comments isn’t going to make life feel better. Maybe a nice message, one filled with wisdom and hunanity [SIC] would get more traction. Have a pleasant evening. Go chill out and watch the new game of thrones. It’s fab!”

Ms. Linton’s Instagram account is now marked as private.