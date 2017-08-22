OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - The Latest on Kansas Rep. Kevin Yoder’s town hall meeting. (all times local):

7:40 p.m.

Kansas Rep. Kevin Yoder says he wants to fix broken private health insurance markets rather than moving the U.S. toward expanded government health coverage.

Yoder also called for greater bipartisanship in Congress during a town hall meeting Tuesday night. He said overhauling health care should not be about scoring political points but ensuring that Americans have affordable private coverage and choices in health care.

Yoder spoke to about 100 constituents at the city hall in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe. Many people in the crowd clapped at the mention of moving toward government-run universal health coverage.

But Yoder said he’s opposed to forcing people to use government coverage and believes it will lead to less choice for consumers.

___

7:20 p.m.

About 80 people have gathered outside a town hall meeting for Kansas Rep. Kevin Yoder holding signs that both support him and criticize his positions on health care.

The crowd outside City Hall before Tuesday evening’s event in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe was quiet. Most appeared to be supporters of the four-term Republican congressman.

Yoder was expected to face tough questions about health care and other issues.

National Democrats already were targeting Yoder before the event. President Donald Trump carried Kansas in last year’s election but narrowly lost in Yoder’s 3rd Congressional District in the Kansas City area.

It is Yoder’s first face-to-face town hall meeting with constituents since Trump’s election in November. The event is sponsored by The Kansas City Star.

___

6:45 p.m.

Kansas Rep. Kevin Yoder says President Donald Trump was “presidential” in outlining his strategy for the war in Afghanistan but still needs to sell his policies because Americans are war weary.

Yoder told reporters Tuesday evening before a town hall meeting in Olathe that he supports Trump’s decision not to set a specific timeline for removing U.S. troops.

In a national address Monday night, Trump reversed his past calls for a quick exit and recommitted the U.S. to the 16-year-old conflict. He warned repeating what he said were mistakes in Iraq, where an American military withdrawal led to a vacuum that the Islamic State group quickly filled.

Yoder said Congress has an important oversight role and must make sure money and resources are used wisely.

___

2:35 p.m.

A Republican congressman in a Kansas district that President Donald Trump narrowly lost last year is expected to face tough questions about health care and other issues during a town hall meeting.

National Democrats already were targeting Rep. Kevin Yoder before Tuesday night’s event in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe.

It was Yoder’s first face-to-face town hall meeting with constituents since Trump’s election in November. The event was sponsored by The Kansas City Star.

Four of the five representatives in the suburban Kansas City 3rd District in the past 50 years have been Republicans. But the district has in the past had a centrist streak.

Democrats smell an opportunity because Trump struggled in the district and Yoder voted for the House GOP’s plan for overhauling health care.