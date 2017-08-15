Tiger Woods and his ex-girlfriend, Olympic gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn, are both reportedly threatening legal action against an X-rated website for publishing their nude photographs alongside explicit images of other celebrities including Miley Cyrus and Kristen Stewart.

The naked photographs were published Monday by the Celeb Jihad website and quickly spurred legal threats from representatives for either athlete, according to reports.

Mr. Woods’ attorney, Michael Holtz of Lavely & Singer, responded within hours by threatening to sue the website unless it deletes the golfer’s private photographs, TMZ reported.

Ms. Vonn, meanwhile, “will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests,” a spokesperson for the skier told People magazine.

“It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos,” her spokesperson said. “She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law.”

The athletes’ naked photos were taken while the two were dating and were allegedly obtained by hacking into Ms. Vonn’s phone, TMZ reported.

They were published online Monday alongside explicit photo sets of Miss Stewart, a 27-year-old actress, and Miss Cyrus, a 24-year-old singer and actress.

Celeb Jihad — a satirical “holy Islamic extremist gossip site” — first gained notoriety in 2011 for publishing a topless photograph of singer Taylor Swift and has since endured an avalanche of legal threats for leaking racy images of dozens of celebrities.

The website’s administrator, a person who uses the alias “Durka Durka Mohammed,” told The Washington Times that he has “no idea where these vile images come from,” and acknowledged receiving at least one take-down request in the wake of Monday’s uploads.

“These a certainly complicated matters for most of these celebrities are female and thus have no real legal rights under Sharia law,” the person said in character via email Tuesday. “Tiger Woods on the other hand is a man (although have seeing his nude photo he is not much of one by Muslim standards).”