PHOENIX (AP) - President Donald Trump isn’t expected to take action Tuesday on a possible pardon of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge’s order in an immigration case.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that the president would take no action Tuesday on Arpaio as Trump plans to appear in the evening at a rally in downtown Phoenix.

Arpaio says he wasn’t disappointed that a pardon wouldn’t be issued Tuesday.

He says he wasn’t expecting a pardon so soon.

Trump and Arpaio became linked during the 2016 campaign for their like-minded views on immigration.

Arpaio’s violation of the 2011 court order is believed to have contributed to his 2016 loss to little-known retired Phoenix police Sgt. Paul Penzone.

Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud.