PHOENIX (AP) - Republican President Donald Trump’s first political event since the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia has drawn several protest groups to Phoenix, and authorities are taking extra precautions to keep the peace.

State Democratic leaders urged people who want to show their opposition to the president’s policies to gather at a city-designated free speech zone near the site of Tuesday’s Phoenix Convention Center rally. State Democratic Party Chair Alexis Tameron joined other party leaders in urging peaceful protests.

The message to protesters echoed those coming from law enforcement and Mayor Greg Stanton. Stanton he expects protesters to be “civil, respectful and peaceful.” Police Chief Jeri Williams says First Amendment rights will be supported but criminal conduct will be swiftly addressed.

Thousands of Trump supporters are expected to attend the rally.