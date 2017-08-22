Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Adm. Scott Swift announced Tuesday that some of the remains of the missing Navy sailors had been located.

“The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps divers joined a search today assessing sealed compartments and damaged parts of the ship. The divers were able to locate some remains in those sealed compartments during their search today. Additionally, the Malaysian Navy has reported that they have located potential remains. They are working to confirm and identify those remains,” Mr. Swift announced to reporters.

Ten sailors went missing after the USS John S. McCain collided with a oil and chemical tanker near Singapore.

Mr. Swift would not say how many of the sailors remains were recovered, saying they were still in the process of identifying the remains.

The collision marks the second major incident in two months involving the Pacific fleet.

In June, the USS Fitzgerald collided with another ship near Japan resulting in the deaths of seven sailors. The Navy has now called for an investigation to find the broader problem wth these incidents.