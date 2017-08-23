FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) - An attorney has filed a second lawsuit against officials in Fort Smith, saying they violated the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act by discussing city business in emails.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the suit was filed Monday against city directors on behalf of a local resident.

The lawsuit alleges that Andre Good, Keith Lau and Mike Lorenz violated the law when they sent emails to the other city directors expressing their opinions about a settlement offer that the attorney, Joey McCutchen, made in a previous lawsuit.

The suit alleges the emails amounted to an unlawful meeting and asks a court to bar the directors from “conducting business out of the public view through private emails.”

Lau and Lorenz say the law is unclear about the difference between formal and informal meetings.

