TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Border Patrol officials say two Mexican men in the country illegally have been rescued in the Arizona desert west of Ajo.

Agents from the Ajo Station responded to a 911 call late Tuesday followed by the activation of a rescue beacon in the desert.

The man who made the 911 call told agents he and the other man had been walking in the desert for three days and he could see a rescue beacon in the distance.

Authorities say the men were found exhausted, but otherwise in good condition.

Border Patrol officials say the men were subsequently arrested for immigration violations and transported to the Ajo Station for further processing.

The men’s names, ages and hometowns haven’t been released.