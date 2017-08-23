YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (AP) - A 40-year-old woman and her 17-year-old daughter are jailed on charges they beat the woman’s mother and shaved her head because she dared to listen to Sunday’s Pittsburgh Steelers game too loudly on the radio.

State police tell the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review (http://bit.ly/2wyspGk ) that Delores Amorino and her daughter, Sarah, turned down the TV volume when the older woman was watching the game in the Youngwood home all three share. The older woman went into her locked bedroom and turned on the radio. Police haven’t released her age.

Police say the Amorinos broke through the door before assaulting the woman. Police say the victim had a fat lip, bruises and had her foot stomped, before Sarah Amorino choked her and cut her hair.

Online court records don’t list defense attorneys. The Amorinos were arrested Wednesday.