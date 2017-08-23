A member of the State Department’s science envoy program resigned Wednesday, tweeting a copy of his resignation letter that spelled out the word “impeach.”

Daniel Kammen, a professor of energy at the University of California, Berkeley, tweeted Wednesday morning that he was resigning from the Trump administration out of protest to the president’s response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Mr. President, I am resigning as Science Envoy. Your response to Charlottesville enables racism, sexism, & harms our country and planet. pic.twitter.com/eWzDc5Yw6t — Daniel M Kammen (@dan_kammen) August 23, 2017

“My decision to resign is in response to your attacks on core values of the United States,” Mr. Kammen wrote. “Your failure to condemn white supremacists and neo-Nazis has domestic and international ramifications.”

Several social media users pointed out that the first letter of each paragraph of Mr. Kammen’s letter spelled out the word “impeach.”

“Particularly troubling to me is how your response to Charlottesville is consistent with a broader pattern of behavior that enables sexism and racism, and disregards the welfare of all Americans, the global community and the planet,” Mr. Kammen wrote. “Examples of this destructive pattern have consequences on my duties as Science Envoy. Your decision to abdicate leadership opportunities and the job creation benefits of the Paris Climate Accord, and to undermine energy and environmental research are not acceptable to me.

“Acts and words matter,” he said. “To continue in my role under your administration would be inconsistent with the principles of the United States Oath of Allegiance to which I adhere.”

The State Department’s website lists six other science envoys in the program.