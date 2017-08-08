Danny Tarkanian said Wednesday that Sen. Dean Heller is “obviously” worried about his seat if he’s embracing President Trump.

“If Dean Heller’s campaign was not worried about me running against him, then Dean Heller wouldn’t be all of a sudden now be embracing President Trump and being his BFF and saying he voted for him,” Mr. Tarkanian, who is running as a Republican in Nevada, said on MSNBC.

“They’re obviously very worried I’m going to beat him,” he added.

Mr. Tarkanian announced that he intends to challenge Mr. Heller for his Senate seat in the 2018 midterm race. Mr. Tarkanian is a perpetual candidate who has run five times for public office, including in 2016 when he ran against current Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen, but has never won.

“I’ve had some very tough races and some very difficult races and I lost the last one by one percent…to Jacky Rosen,” he said.

Mr. Tarkanian has been a staunch defender of Mr. Trump even coming to his side on the Charlottesville, Virginia, controversy when the president was accused of sympathizing with neo-Nazi activists that participated in the violent protests.

“The president was saying there were some people who were not, not, part of the KKK white supremacists and others that were just marching because they didn’t want to see a statue of Robert E. Lee taken down,” he said.