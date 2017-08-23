ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A Maryland state senator wants the chamber to censure Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller over his remarks about the removal of a Roger B. Taney statue.

A statue of the U.S. Supreme Court justice who wrote the 1857 Dred Scott decision that upheld slavery and denied citizenship to African Americans was removed from the Maryland State House grounds Friday.

Miller criticized the removal of the statue without a public meeting. In a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan, Miller noted the “inflammatory and derogatory language and holding” of the Dred Scott decision, but also stressed Taney’s “prior anti-slavery words and actions.”

Democratic Sen. C. Anthony Muse says the chamber should rebuke Miller’s remarks and those expressed by others “who would defend what Justice Taney stood for.”

Miller’s spokesman declined to comment.