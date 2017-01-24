The Justice Department has scaled back a request for information on people who visited an Inauguration Day protest website, but the web hosting company asked to turn over documents says it still has constitutional concerns and plans to fight the request in court Thursday.

Federal prosecutors earlier obtained a search warrant for records related to the website DisruptJ20.org as part of their bid to build cases against more than 200 people arrested for rioting on Inauguration Day in D.C. But web hosting company Dreamhost balked at the request, arguing that the warrant would require them to turn over the IP addresses of more than 1.3 million users who visited the website.

“This is, in our opinion strong example of investigatory overreach and a clear abuse of government authority,” the company said in a statement last week publicizing its intention to challenge the warrant.

The Justice Department responded in a court filing late Tuesday, saying the government “has no interest” in such a broad swath of records and offering an amended search warrant request that narrows the scope of the information sought.

“The government is focused on the criminal acts of defendants and their co-conspirators, and not their political views — and certainly not the lawful activities of peaceful protesters,” wrote prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. “Similarly, the government is focused on the use of the Website to organize, to plan, and to effect a criminal act — that is, a riot.”

The revised warrant now specifically seeks data stored on Dreamhost for the website from July 1, 2016, through Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, as well as communications and other evidence related to the planning and carrying out of crimes committed during the Inauguration.

A D.C. Superior Court judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the case on Thursday morning.

Justice Department attorneys wrote in court filings that the narrowed request would moot Dreamhost’s arguments, but the web hosting company responded saying it does not intend to drop the fight.

“Much of the DOJ’s original demand for information is still in place, and there are still a few issues that we consider to be problematic for a number of reasons,” the company wrote in a response on its website. “We are moving forward with a filing to address the remaining First and Fourth Amendment issues raised by this warrant, and we look forward to voicing those concerns in the hearing scheduled for Thursday.”

A Dreamhost spokesman declined to elaborate on the constitutional concerns the company believes the DOJ’s new request raises ahead of Thursday’s hearing.

Elizabeth Goitein, co-director of the Brennan Center’s Liberty and National Security Program, said the DOJ’s decision to narrow the warrant is a clear retreat from a troubling and controversial approach. But she agreed that there are still constitutional concerns over the government’s new course of action.

“There are still problems with the narrowed warrant that the Justice Department now seeks, and we must continue to fight any erosion of First and Fourth Amendment protections,” Ms. Goitein said.