ATLANTA (AP) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has named a business lobbyist and ex-environmental regulator as regional administrator for the office that oversees eight Southeastern states.

Former Alabama Department of Environmental Management director Trey Glenn will oversee EPA’s work in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Alabama state records show that Glenn is a registered lobbyist for the Business Council of Alabama, which promotes business interests in the state.

Glenn worked for nearly 5 years as director of Alabama’s environment department. He resigned in 2009 after an ethics investigation into a personal trip paid for by a public relations firm and other allegations found no criminal wrongdoing.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said Glenn brings “invaluable experience” after working in environmental policy jobs for more than two decades.