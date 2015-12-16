By now, the story has spread like wildfire: ESPN decided to pull a young announcer with the name Robert Lee off the play-by-play of Virginia’s home-opener Sept. 2 against William & Mary because of his name.

In an email to New York Magazine’s Yashar Ali, an unnamed ESPN executive said Lee was asked to switch assignments because of possible memes and jokes. After being asked, ESPN and Lee “mutually agreed to switch.”

Just received this email from an ESPN executive re the Robert Lee controversy. pic.twitter.com/OuBORlWO9f — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 23, 2017

Mr. Lee, who is asian, shares a similar name with Robert E. Lee. He’ll be calling Youngstown State at Pittsburgh on Sept. 2 instead.

Clay Travis of Outkick the Coverage first reported the story.

In the email to Mr. Ali, the ESPN executive said the leak of the story was to “embarrass us and him. They got their way.”

Many have criticized the network for its decision.

ESPN pulling announcer named “Robert Lee” from a UVa game isn’t “liberal.” It’s idiotic. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 23, 2017

ESPN hates racism so much that they’re punishing an Asian guy for having an Asian last-name. #RobertLee@espn — Ken Webster Jr (@ProducerKen) August 23, 2017