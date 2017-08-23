ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - A former assistant football coach at Lindenwood University has been sentenced to five years of probation for felony drug possession.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 29-year-old Kenneth Dale Sims II entered a guilty plea Thursday. He must undergo regular drug testing while on probation.

Court records claimed police found 108 grams of marijuana in plastic bags and glass jars, along with a digital scale, in Sims’ vehicle parked in the driveway of his home. Sims resigned in June 2016 after he was arrested and charged.

Lindenwood Head Coach Patrick Ross said last year that Sims was an assistant coach that handled wide receivers and defensive backs during his time with the university. He previously coached at Hazelwood East High School and played for the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma.