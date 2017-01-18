Recent editorials from Georgia newspapers:

Aug. 19

The Marietta Daily Journal on civility:

As Kennesaw State University’s president introduced Sen. Johnny Isakson during a town hall this week, a number of audience members groaned, laughed and booed, exhibiting the boorish behavior and stamping of feet of a spoiled and obstinate child.

“We are here to have a civil discussion,” President Sam Olens responded. “May we?”

“No!” someone shouted back.

That same incivility unfurled last weekend as state Rep. Stacey Evans, D-Smyrna, attempted to give a speech at the Netroots Nation conference in Atlanta. As Evans began to share why she was campaigning to become Georgia’s next governor, half a dozen protesters stood in front of her, waving “Trust Black Women” signs while leading a crowd to chant “Support Black Women!”

Evans tried to plow through her speech, but it was a painful spectacle to watch as protesters gleefully shouted her down.

The Isakson and Evans incidents are but two examples of a growing incivility in this country where folks would rather insult or silence those they disagree with than hear what they have to say.

The American melting point is simmering and ready to boil.

The 24-hour cable news channels prefer to bring on not “talking heads,” but “screaming heads” who, rather than objectively report the news of the day, relish mining the cracks of division.

In Washington, lawmakers continue to disappoint, promising change and reform year after year, but hot air and bad behavior deepen the division.

In the ivory tower, students have become so intolerant of hearing an opinion that challenges their own that administrators create “safe spaces” and professors issue “trigger warnings” before broaching what used to be considered the ABCs of history and literature.

People don’t want to hear anyone else’s opinion, and you are sure to be zapped or unfriended on social media should you dare to give one.

The old saying, “I may not agree with what you say but will defend to the death your right to say it,” is long gone. Rather than defend the right to free speech, people are eager to muzzle it.

“Civility is not about dousing strongly held views,” former Iowa Congressman Jim Leach said. “It’s about making sure that people are willing to respect other perspectives.”

An outlier to this turbulent current is found in Cobb Police Chief Michael Register’s faith forum held on Tuesday, where he invited religious leaders of all stripes to discuss how they could work in unison to build a stronger community.

“When we look around us and we see what’s happening in the world - everything from issues with terrorism, race relations, gang violence, youth violence - we need to stand together and we need to find solutions on how to impact those problems, and we need to do it together,” Register told them.

It may seem simple and small in the face of such earth-shaking problems, but think of the difference it would make if folks took Aretha Franklin’s advice and began treating each other with a little respect.

Perhaps a return to basics is in order.

Barbara Hickey, president of the Georgia Federation of Republican Women and owner of the Etiquette School of Atlanta, has noticed that many young people lack the ability to disagree with someone politely. They excel at hurling insults, but don’t know how to make an argument without showering the challenger with invective.

Mrs. Hickey tackles the problem by asking them to think hard about how they want to be spoken to. Because how they want to be addressed is exactly how they should speak to others.

“It’s about kindness and respect. Insulting never works,” she said.

There’s a reason the Golden Rule is considered golden.

Naturally, there are some lost causes, Exhibit A being the white supremacists who goose-stepped into Charlottesville, Virginia, last week, clashing with counter-protesters in a riot that ended in one woman killed and dozens injured.

Such fringe elements, moral sewers that they are, have a long history in this country and will be around for the foreseeable future. And since they do have a legal right to rally, it is crucial that law enforcement keep a buffer between protester and counter-protester so the two can’t reach each other’s throat. Law enforcement in Virginia, for whatever reason, failed to do this, and that cannot be allowed to occur again.

But as for the vast majority of Americans capable of redemption, think how much nicer it would be if everyone took a page from Mrs. Hickey’s etiquette book, treating those with whom they disagree with respect and kindness rather than anger and insults.

A stone’s throw from Charlottesville is Monticello, home of Thomas Jefferson. Jefferson’s relationship with John Adams provides a valuable lesson in how two people with very different views can, in the end, work through their differences.

Adams and Jefferson were initially friends, working together to draft the Declaration of Independence. Yet they were worlds apart politically. Adams favored a strong central government, something that appalled the Sage of Monticello, a Virginia aristocrat who argued for states’ rights. The two fell out over the election of 1800 when Jefferson ousted Adams as president, and they stopped speaking. But the country’s second and third presidents eventually renewed their friendship, exchanging letters for the rest of their lives. In one of the great historical coincidences, they died within hours of each other on the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1826.

“I never considered a difference of opinion in politics, in religion, in philosophy, as cause for withdrawing from a friend,” Jefferson once said.

Their example is one for us all.

Aug. 17

The Valdosta Daily Times on nonviolence:

The genius of the American Civil Rights Movement was its nonviolence.

Martin Luther King Jr. was a man of faith and he was a shrewd activist who ascribed to a nonviolent means of protest from a place of principle and a place of practicality and effectiveness.

In short, nonviolence was the right thing to do, and it was the best thing to do in order to affect change.

The Gandhian view of nonviolent protest shaped King’s thinking and shaped America.

While the method leans heavily on civil disobedience, the operative word is “civil.”

The movement was marked by civility on the part of the protesters while not on the part of those people and institutions they protested against.

Social reform followed.

From the 1955 Montgomery bus boycott through the tumultuous years of the Civil Rights Movement, King and those who rallied around him resisted the temptation to arm themselves and opted to “turn the other cheek” rather than to fight fire with fire.

They did not show up at protests in riot gear or carrying clubs.

Nonviolence was called the guiding light of the movement.

Clearly, it was not easy, and black men and women were violently beaten and killed. There is no doubt those men and women were martyrs for a just cause.

Civil rights leaders were more interested in winning the war of ideas and ideals than in winning battles on the streets.

They believed what they were fighting against was evil and understood that the greatest weapon against evil is good and not more evil.

They had to be willing to suffer without retaliation and that takes the greatest strength and courage of all. The power of restraint sent a powerful message to the government, to the authorities and even to their opponents.

In a sea of hatred, King and other civil rights leaders talked about love and compassion.

A fascinating report written by Max Fisher and published in the Washington Post in 2013 indicated that history has shown violent protests across the globe are 50 percent more likely to fail than peaceful protests.

There are a lot of great civil rights leaders still among us, none of them greater than King.

There are important civil rights causes that are worth fighting for, none of them more important than the segregation and discrimination that faced America in the 1950s and ‘60s.

There remain egregious atrocities of racism and bigotry, none of them worse than the lynching of young Emmett Till.

Racism, discrimination and bigotry are not over and done with. In many ways, we see a nation digressing.

But in the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “Violence as a way of achieving racial justice is both impractical and immoral. I am not unmindful of the fact that violence often brings about momentary results. Nations have frequently won their independence in battle. But in spite of temporary victories, violence never brings permanent peace.”

Neo-Nazis, white supremacist and the KKK are evil and dark. King rightly said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

It is not time to abandon the philosophy of Dr. King. It is time to find it.

Aug. 16

The Augusta Chronicle on daycare supervision:

Anthony DeJuan “Juan” Boatwright was 14 months old when he was found with his head in a mop bucket at an area daycare in 2001.

Even before his death in 2012, after suffering years of brain damage and other health problems, his mother Jackie had managed to inspire Georgia and several other states to change their laws to require daycares to notify parents if they have no liability insurance - as Juan’s did not.

That’s how serious, and perilous, the business of taking care of children is. Anyone who’s ever watched a toddler knows it intrinsically.

So it’s horrifying to hear of another local daycare in which a woman - allegedly the only adult in the place - recently left nine children alone in the locked facility.

We don’t know how often it has happened before, either. But on Friday, a fire inspector who’d just conducted a routine review of Karen’s Kiddie Korner, 2533 Deans Bridge Road, was doing paperwork in the parking lot when he reportedly witnessed the woman, identified as Karen Jones, 51, leave the premises in a black Mercedes with the children inside and the doors locked.

Forty minutes later, authorities say the woman’s daughter was dropped off by a school bus and let the inspector back in. Jones was arrested on her return, and charged with five counts of reckless conduct.

Assuming the allegations are correct - she is presumed innocent until proven guilty - it makes one wonder why anyone would think it in any way appropriate, safe or moral to leave nine children, ages 1 to 9, alone in a locked building for any amount of time. For any reason.

Whatever fate befalls her, she should count her lucky stars that none of the children were hurt or worse, and that the charges aren’t more serious.

The things that the inspector witnessed also make one wonder if this was somehow a recurrence.

This community has seen what tragedy can occur to wide-eyed toddlers who’ve made the leap from ambling to rambling, unafraid and unaware of dangers that lurk like predators in tall grass.

The adults have to be their eyes.

That means the adults have to at least be in the building.

