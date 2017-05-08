Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper questioned President Trump’s fitness for office Tuesday night after listening to the president’s speech in Arizona.

“I really question his ability to be … his fitness to be … in this office, and I also am beginning to wonder about his motivation for it,” Mr. Clapper said on CNN.

Mr. Clapper said the president’s speech was “scary” and “disturbing.”

In the speech, Mr. Trump defended his remarks about Charlottesville, Virginia, when he said last week there was blame on both sides. He also singled out Sen. John McCain, Arizona Republican, for his crucial vote in the health care debate that killed the legislation.

“We were one vote away. Think of it — seven years. one vote away from repeal,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Clapper said the country shouldn’t have to endure Mr. Trump anymore.

“How much longer does the country have to, to borrow a phrase, endure this nightmare?” Mr. Clapper said.