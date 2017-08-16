Former FBI Director James Comey has a new gig.

Howard University announced Wednesday that Mr. Comey, who was ousted from his law enforcement job by President Trump, will take on a part-time post during the school year and give a series of lectures at the historically black university.

Mr. Comey will welcome students to the school at a convocation in September and is set to give a series of five lectures on public policy throughout the school year.

“I am pleased to welcome Mr. Comey to Howard,” said Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick. “His expertise and understanding of the challenges we continue to face today will go a long way in sparking rich discussion and advancing meaningful debates across campus.”

Mr. Comey served as FBI director for three years before Mr. Trump fired him in May. His dismissal came as the FBI investigated Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and any possible connections to members of the Trump campaign.

The former prosecutor and FBI director said he was honored to be selected as the university’s Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I. King Endowed Chair in Public Policy for the school year.

“Howard has a longstanding history of being a vibrant academic community and the perfect place to have rich dialogue on many of the most pressing issues we face today,” Mr. Comey said. “I look forward to contributing to this remarkable institution and engaging students and faculty alike.”

According to Howard University, Mr. Comey will donate his $100,000 compensation toward a scholarship fund that will support students who grew up in foster homes. Mr. Comey and his wife have previously served as foster parents.

Since his dismissal from the FBI, Mr. Comey also negotiated a book deal with Flatiron Books that is due to be published in the spring. The book will focus on his decision making and time in government.