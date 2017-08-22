Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones says he feels “very strongly” that players should respect the U.S. flag and stand for the national anthem.

During his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Mr. Jones said he appreciates that his players have chosen to stand for the national anthem and pay respect to the men and women who died for this country.

“I just feel so strongly that the act of recognizing the flag is a salute to our country and all of the people that have sacrificed so that we can have the liberties we have,” he said, a local CBS affiliate reported. “I feel very strongly that everyone should save that moment for the recognition of the flag in a positive way, so I like the way the Cowboys do it.”

Mr. Jones, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this month, previously criticized football players who chose to kneel or raise power fists during the national anthem, a movement started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as a protest against racial injustice in America.

In September, Mr. Jones said NFL teams should use their visibility to promote good.

“The forum of the NFL and the forum on television is a very significant thing,” he said at the time. “I’m for it being used in every way we can to support the great, great contributors in our society, and that’s people that have supported America, the flag, and there’s no reason not to go all out right there. And for anybody to use parts of that visibility to do otherwise is really disappointing.”

Though Mr. Kaepernick remains unsigned to an NFL team, his national anthem protest movement has continued. On Monday night, twelve Cleveland Browns players, including Seth DeValve, kneeled in prayer together during the national anthem before a preseason game against the New York Giants.

Mr. DeValve, a second-year tight end, became the first white NFL player to kneel for the anthem.