FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - The New York Jets signed tight end Brandon Barnes and running back Jahad Thomas, and released wide receiver Marquess Wilson and running back Jordan Todman on Wednesday.

Barnes was waived by Detroit on Aug. 9 after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama State in April. He had 29 catches for 436 yards and six touchdowns in his college career.

Jets coach Todd Bowles said that Barnes was added after a pectoral or shoulder injury to tight end Jason Vander Laan during practice on Tuesday.

Thomas was signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent out of Temple. He had a hamstring injury during training camp and was waived by the Cowboys on Tuesday.

Wilson, signed by the Jets in June, had 56 catches for 777 yards and three touchdowns in four seasons with Chicago.

Todman, who spent last season with Indianapolis, was signed by New York in June. He had 21 yards rushing on nine carries and a 1-yard catch in two preseason games.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL