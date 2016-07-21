Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio said Wednesday that he’ll continue to stand by President Trump, “pardon or no pardon.”

“I have a great deal of respect for him,” Mr. Arpaio said on Fox Business. “I always will have — pardon or no pardon. I’m with him to the end. As long as he’s the president, I will support him. I wish a lot of other people will do the same, including some Republicans.”

He said the president’s team did not reach out to invite him to Mr. Trump’s rally in Phoenix Tuesday night, but that no one prevented him from going, either, saying it was a personal decision not to attend.

“My gut told me not to show up,” he said. “This will be the first time I did not show up for his rallies, but I didn’t think it was feasible because of the possible danger. I didn’t want to be the cause of any demonstrations, riots, that type of thing. I miss not going. I’ve been to all of his rallies, but safety was more important to me right now, public safety.”

Mr. Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt last month for ignoring a court order concerning racial profiling. His sentencing is set for Oct. 5, but some say Mr. Trump may pardon the former Arizona county sheriff.

The president addressed the possibility in his speech Tuesday.

“I think he’s going to be just fine,” Mr. Trump said, referring to Mr. Arpaio.

Mr. Arpaio is 85 years old and was one of Mr. Trump’s first supporters, both which will likely factor into the president’s decision.